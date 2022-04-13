STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP MLA’s car attacked, personal security officer and driver hurt

One of the miscreants, identified as Biki Chhatriya of Burda village, has been arrested. The other accused, Srikant Tandi of the same village, is on the run.

Published: 13th April 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Mahaling’s vehicle and (right) his driver undergoing treatment in hospital | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling escaped unhurt but his personal security officer (PSO) and driver sustained injuries after miscreants attacked the legislator’s car at Burda Chowk here on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Mahaling’s PSO Shankar Bariha and driver Devraj Naga. The incident took place when the MLA was returning from Badi Bahal village after attending a public meeting. Sources said two motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted Mahaling’s car at Burda Chowk and parked their bike in front of his vehicle. When the BJP MLA’s PSO and driver asked the miscreants to remove the motorcycle, they were dragged out of the car and assaulted.

Mahaling stepped out of the car but the miscreants ran away from the spot. Bariha and Naga were admitted to Loisingha hospital. On being informed, police rushed to the spot. Basing on the PSO’s complaint, a case was registered and investigation launched. 

A police officer said one of the miscreants, identified as Biki Chhatriya of Burda village, has been arrested. The other accused, Srikant Tandi of the same village, is on the run. Police also arrested Biju Harpal, the owner of the motorcycle used in the crime. The bike has been seized. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab Tandi.

Addressing mediapersons, Mahaling said he has no personal enmity and the attack could be fallout of political rivalry. The incident proves that law and order situation in the district has deteriorated, he added.
Condemning the attack on the BJP MLA, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said strict action should be taken by the police against those involved in the incident. “Incidents of politically-motivated attacks in different parts of the State prove that the law and order situation is worsening in Odisha. When public representatives are not safe, how can an ordinary man feel secure?” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukesh Mahaling BJP MLA BJP MLA's car attacked
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp