BJP MLA’s car attacked, personal security officer and driver hurt

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling escaped unhurt but his personal security officer (PSO) and driver sustained injuries after miscreants attacked the legislator’s car at Burda Chowk here on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Mahaling’s PSO Shankar Bariha and driver Devraj Naga. The incident took place when the MLA was returning from Badi Bahal village after attending a public meeting. Sources said two motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted Mahaling’s car at Burda Chowk and parked their bike in front of his vehicle. When the BJP MLA’s PSO and driver asked the miscreants to remove the motorcycle, they were dragged out of the car and assaulted.

Mahaling stepped out of the car but the miscreants ran away from the spot. Bariha and Naga were admitted to Loisingha hospital. On being informed, police rushed to the spot. Basing on the PSO’s complaint, a case was registered and investigation launched.

A police officer said one of the miscreants, identified as Biki Chhatriya of Burda village, has been arrested. The other accused, Srikant Tandi of the same village, is on the run. Police also arrested Biju Harpal, the owner of the motorcycle used in the crime. The bike has been seized. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab Tandi.

Addressing mediapersons, Mahaling said he has no personal enmity and the attack could be fallout of political rivalry. The incident proves that law and order situation in the district has deteriorated, he added.

Condemning the attack on the BJP MLA, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said strict action should be taken by the police against those involved in the incident. “Incidents of politically-motivated attacks in different parts of the State prove that the law and order situation is worsening in Odisha. When public representatives are not safe, how can an ordinary man feel secure?” he tweeted.