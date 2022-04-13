Chaitra Yatra concludes at Tara Tarini

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Around one lakh people across Ganjam visited the hill top shrine of Tara Tarini, the presiding deity of the district, on the last Tuesday of the Chaitra Mela. Braving the scorching sun, devotees waited since early hours for the temple door to open, to offer puja to the deity.

5T secretary VK Pandian and wife Sujata Pandian accompanied by Collector Vijay Kulange and SP Brijesh Roy also visited the shrine. Before returning to Bhubaneswar, the 5T secretary reviewed the ongoing works at the temple.

Every year, thousands of people from Ganjam and other districts besides neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal visit the shrine during Chaitra month. On every Tuesday during the holy month, devotees traverse 999 steps to reach the temple while many get their children tonsured.