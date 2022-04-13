Sectarian tension: Internet blocked in Keonjhar, curfew extended at Joda

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Internet services were suspended in Keonjhar district as Joda town remained in the grip of sectarian tension following a clash between two communities over Ram Navami celebrations on Monday.

The administration also extended prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 in Joda town till 10 am on Wednesday to prevent any further flare-up. Internet services will remain suspended till further orders.

Sources said, a meeting was convened between Hindu and Muslim leaders at 11 am on Tuesday for peace talks. However, it remained inconclusive as only a handful of people turned up at the venue. On Monday evening, a peace committee meeting comprising members from both the communities was convened but it failed.

The administration has initiated several measures to diffuse tension between the two communities. Another peace committee meeting will be held at 10 am on Wednesday to be attended by members of Bajrang Dal and three Masjid committees besides local intelligentsia, police and administrative officers.

At least 14 platoons of police force have been deployed in Joda town to prevent any untoward incident. Aditional SP S Dehuri is monitoring the situation. On Monday morning, communal violence broke out over hoisting of Ram Navami flag at a temple located in a Muslim-dominated Ward in Joda town.

A religious procession was taken out in the town on Ram Navami on Sunday. As per tradition, flags are hoisted in all the temples of the town on the occasion. However, police denied permission for hoisting the flag at Shiva temple in Ward 4 as it was late in the night.

The next morning, a few persons went to the Shiva temple with the flag but allegedly were attacked by members of the minority community. This escalated into clashes. Several police personnel and scribes sustained injuries while many houses and vehicles were vandalised during the violence.

