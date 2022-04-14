Convocation of Sambalpur University on April 22, students to attend virtually

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University is all set to hold its 31st convocation on April 22 after a lull of two years due to Covid19. During the convocation the doctorate, post-doctorate degrees besides gold medals to the scholars of two academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 will be awarded. However, students will only be able to participate in the event virtually. The last convocation of the varsity was held in 2019.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said, “Due to the Covid19 scenario and restrictions, the convocation of the university could not be held in last two years. However, we are finally having the event for both the academic sessions next week.” Governor of Odisha and co-founder of MindTree and Chairman- Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi will be attending the event as chief guests, he added.

As many as 184 students will be conferred with their doctorate and post-doctorate degrees. Ninety students will be awarded with gold medals on the day. “This year we will be conferring honoris causa to eminent personalities. While former captain of the Indian Hockey team Ignace Tirkey will be awarded with honorary D. Litt. in Physical Education, a D. Litt. in Management will be conferred on renowned industrialist Subhash Chandra Gupta,” the VC further mentioned.

To be held at the Biju Pattnaik Auditorium on the premises of the varsity, preparations are on in full swing though students will not be allowed inside the auditorium for the fear of Covid. Alternative arrangements will be made by installing LED screen at four places including the seminar hall of Department of Statistics and MBA besides one at the library and one outside the main gate of the varsity. Moreover, the varsity will also broadcast the convocation live on YouTube mainly for the students of different colleges affiliated to the varsity.