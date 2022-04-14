SCB Medical College hit by lack of senior faculty

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Transfer of senior faculty from SCB Medical College and Hospital to newly set up medical colleges and hospitals has severely affected the functioning of the State’s premier government-run hospital.

Within one month, as many as 26 senior faculty have been transferred from SCB MCH to other medical colleges and hospitals against the posting of only four. This apart, three senior specialists of SCB MCH too have retired between January and March this year.

At present, there are no professors in Nephrology, Microbiology and Physiology departments.The vacancies created after retirement or transfers of senior faculty have not been filled yet, which has severely hit patient care, alleged SCB Junior Doctors Association while appealing to the State government to cancel the recent transfers and fill up the existing vacancies on urgent basis.

“More than 700 PG students and 1,000 MBBS undergraduate students are currently studying in different departments. The academics and research work have been adversely affected due to acute shortage of senior faculty,” said SCB JDA president Dr Abhishek Biswal in a press conference.

The Health and Family Welfare Department on March 11 had published notification for promotion and transfer of lecturers of different medical colleges and hospitals across the State. While 16 assistant professors were promoted as associate professors, 22 associate professors were elevated as professors.

Of them, as many as 12 associates professors and 11 assistant professors of SCB MCH have been promoted. However, nine associate professors have been transferred to medical colleges in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Koraput and other places, but no replacements have come against them. Similarly, 10 of the 12 associates professors who were promoted to professors too have been transferred to other medical colleges while only two professors have been appointed as replacements, the medicos body alleged.

