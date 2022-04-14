STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SCB Medical College hit by lack of senior faculty

Within one month, as many as 26 senior faculty have been transferred from SCB MCH to other medical colleges and hospitals against the posting of only four.

Published: 14th April 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Transfer of senior faculty from SCB Medical College and Hospital to newly set up medical colleges and hospitals has severely affected the functioning of the State’s premier government-run hospital.

Within one month, as many as 26 senior faculty have been transferred from SCB MCH to other medical colleges and hospitals against the posting of only four. This apart, three senior specialists of SCB MCH too have retired between January and March this year.  

At present, there are no professors in Nephrology, Microbiology and Physiology departments.The vacancies created after retirement or transfers of senior faculty have not been filled yet, which has severely hit patient care, alleged SCB  Junior Doctors Association while appealing to the State government to cancel the recent transfers and fill up the existing vacancies on urgent basis.

“More than 700 PG students and 1,000 MBBS undergraduate students are currently studying in different departments. The academics and research work have been adversely affected due to acute shortage of senior faculty,” said SCB JDA president Dr Abhishek Biswal in a press conference. 

The Health and Family Welfare Department on March 11 had published notification for promotion and transfer of lecturers of different medical colleges and hospitals across the State. While 16 assistant professors were promoted as associate professors, 22 associate professors were elevated as professors.

Of them, as many as 12 associates professors and 11 assistant professors of SCB MCH have been promoted.  However, nine associate professors have been transferred to medical colleges in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Koraput and other places, but no replacements have come against them.  Similarly, 10 of the 12 associates professors who were promoted to professors too have been transferred to other medical colleges while only two professors have been appointed as replacements, the medicos body alleged.

Faculty shortage

Within one month, 26 senior faculty have been transferred from SCB MCH

No professors in Nephrology, Microbiology and Physiology departments

9 associate professors transferred from SCB MCH, no replacements against them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Medical College Faculty shortage
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp