Moderate intensity earthquake hits Odisha's Nayagarh district

An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Daspalla town in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Friday, officials said.

Published: 15th April 2022 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Daspalla town in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Friday, officials said.

Sources in Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said the earthquake was of 3.5 magnitude quake.

The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the 3.5 magnitude was at a depth of 10 kilometre in Ganjam district and was felt at 11.19 am.

There was also no report of any loss of life or damage to property, a district official said.

Last month, a moderate earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

Comments

