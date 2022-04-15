STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mutilated bodies of young couple found along tracks near Hirakud railway station

The identity of the couple is yet to be ascertained. Police believe the youth and the girl were in their twenties.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Mutilated bodies of a young couple were found along the tracks near Hirakud railway station in Katapali area here on Thursday. The identity of the couple is yet to be ascertained. Police believe the youth and the girl were in their twenties. It is yet to be established whether it was an accident or the duo jumped in front of a train and committed suicide. 

Sources said in the morning, some locals of Katapali spotted two mutilated bodies lying along the railway tracks. On being informed, the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla for autopsy. Police found a motorcycle, notebook and a packet of biscuits at the spot where the bodies were recovered. Since no mobile phone or wallet was found, the deceased could not be identified. 

During investigation, police found that a complaint about a missing girl was lodged in Dungripali police station in Sonepur district a few days ago. Suspecting her to be the same girl whose body was recovered from the tracks, police have intimated her family members about the incident.

Assistant sub-inspector of GRP station, Sambalpur Gajendra Pradhan said, “We have called the family members of the missing girl for identification of the deceased. Further investigation is underway and the autopsy reports are awaited.”

