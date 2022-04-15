STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Water in reservoirs dry up, Rabi crops impacted

The situation has also aggravated as irrigation sources other than the Indravati project are far below their target coverage areas.   

Published: 15th April 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

An assessment by the Agriculture department noted that the district has recorded 78 per cent deficit rainfall

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Deficit rainfall from June 2021 to October 2021 has marred prospects of good yield in Rabi season in the district. The situation has also aggravated as irrigation sources other than the Indravati project are far below their target coverage areas.   

According to an assessment of Agriculture department,  a target was fixed to cover 62321 hectares (Ha) in the current Rabi season from various sources like major, medium, minor and lift irrigation systems. Though the Indravati major project has been providing irrigation to over 18680 hectares as per the Rabi programme, the contribution from other sources has been far low. 

Hardly 60 to 65 percent of the target given to minor irrigation projects, check dams and lift irrigation projects has been achieved as water levels have depleted. “In view of this, the Rabi prospect this year does not seem bright except in Indravati project programmed areas,” said chief district agriculture officer Pradip Kumar Sahu.

The district has 135 minor irrigation projects of which 97 are reservoir type MIPs. Twenty-nine MIPs were programmed to provide irrigation for 1118 ha but only four are providing water to 305 ha.  The Behera MIP is covering only 257 ha against its target of 1214 ha,  Pipal nullah three ha against 324 ha, Bagpur 20 ha against 24 ha and Karanjkot MIP achieving five hectares against 305 ha target.  MI division sources said since the reservoir of the MIPS are not filled up, it it difficult to manage water supply.

Similarly the 280 check dams aimed to provide Rabi irrigation to 1073 ha are going dry due to poor flow of water.  The condition of 935 Lift irrigation projects supposed to irrigate 13222 ha are in no way better. As per Odisha Lift Irrigation sources, only 10794 ha have been irrigated through 835 projects. 

To make matters worse,  flow of water in small rivers like Sandol, Utei has also substantially reduced due to poor monsoon rain affecting LI projects in the banks of these rivers in Narla and Karlamunda blocks.  The 136 Water Harvesting Structures (WHS) of soil conservation department aimed at providing water to 950 ha are mostly in semi dry condition now thus failing to provide water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp