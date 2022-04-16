Heat wave conditions intensify in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The heat is on a relentless rise in Odisha taking more and more parts of the State in its grip. As many as 16 places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Friday with Baripada being the hottest at 43.4 degree, followed by Sonepur at 43.2 degree.

Balangir recorded 43 degree Celsius, Angul 42.9, Jharsuguda 42.7, Boudh 42.5, Sundargarh 42, Titlagarh and Sambalpur 41.8 degree each, Talcher 41.6, Paralakhemundi 41, Bhawanipatna 40.8, Hirakud 40.6, Keonjhar 40.3, Bhadrak and Malkangiri 40 degree each on the day. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.2 and 39 degree respectively during the period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that there will be no major change in maximum temperature during next five days in the State.“Maximum temperature is likely to be more than 40 degree Celsius at many places in interior Odisha. It is expected to remain above normal by two to three degree at a few places in interior districts during the next four to five days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The IMD has advised the citizens to take precautionary measures while venturing outside their houses between 12 pm and 3 pm. Meanwhile, the national weather forecaster has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at a few places in Odisha between April 16 and 19. The IMD has also issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for a few places in the State during next two days.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Saturday, and at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Angul and Dhenkanal districts on Sunday.