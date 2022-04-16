Swabhiman Anchal will be well connected in a yr: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Development works under Socio Economic Transformation and Upliftment (SETU) scheme announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are continuing in full swing in Swabhiman Anchal to boost livelihood of people and infrastructure development in the region, said Chief Secretary (CS) Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Speaking to mediapersons on the second day of his 2-day tour to the district, Mahapatra said infrastructure and livelihood projects will start benefitting people in a year. “Works on projects of rural development, public works, drinking water, lift irrigation and livelihood are on in full swing,” he said.

The CS was accompanied by Zilla Parishad chairperson Samari Tangulu, Additional District Magistrate Birasen Pradhan, Superintendent of Police Nitesh Wadhwani and DRDA APD Finance Manas Mishra. The team reached Hantalguda in Swabhiman Anchal by motor launch from Spillway in Chitrakonda and Mahapatra interacted with the villagers.

Every hamlet in the region will have good communication facility, mobile connectivity and electricity connection in next one year, Mahapatra assured. Work on 70 lift irrigation points has been completed and farmers can now irrigate their lands once the 33/11 kv substation becomes functional. More than 100 deep borewells will be dug and of the 40 ongoing PMGSY roads, most have already been completed, he informed.

Citing example of people benefitting from the release of hatchlings in Chitrakonda reservoir by the administration and supply of free nets, the CS said so many people have been engaged in fishery now, thereby improving their sources of income and livelihood.

Mahapatra visited the portable ultra modern hospital at Badpada, interacted with people at the horticulture farm, Eco-park, lift irrigation projects, piped drinking water supply sites and 33 kv Power substation at Chitrakonda.