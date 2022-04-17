Change in design casts shadow over Jeypore-Nabarangpur rail line project’s progress

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The change in design of the proposed Jeypore-Nabarangpur rail line, just when the land acquisition was almost over, has fuelled a growing scepticism over progress of the project. With a new sketch reportedly being prepared again, the project is expected to get further delayed with cost overrun.

As per information, the 41.35 km Jeypore-Nabarangpur rail line was approved at Rs 748 crore in the financial year 2016-17. The project will cover 30 km in Koraput district and about 12 km in Nabarangpur district.In 2017, the Railway Board approved the detailed project report (DPR) and the State government agreed to provide free land besides sharing cost for the project with the Centre on 50:50 basis.

As per the original plan, the rail line was to go through Daibhata village with the railway station to be set up at Podalguda, both near Nabarangpur town. Accordingly, sketch maps were prepared and after a survey, land acquisition started.

The acquisition almost completed in November 2020 and process of transferring land was about to start only to be brought back to square one. Sources said, the project’s fate changed after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Nabarangpur district last year as a new plan was made after appeals for change in the design on grounds that people will have to cross the railway line at two places to go to the district headquarters hospital if the project comes up on the designated land.

There are reports that now, 58 acre in Nuagadh village, 25 acre in Sindhiguda, 45 acre in Gadbaguda and 16 acre in Daibhata have been identified for acquisition as per the revised plan. A second survey was completed in March last year and acquisition will start after government pays compensation to the land owners.

Sources said, frequent review meetings are still being held among Land Acquisition Officer, Nandahandi tehsildar, Nabarangpur tehsildar and Railway Officers on the amended plan. Nabarangpur Collector Kamal Lochan Mishra said some alignments in the town have been changed due to public demand. Work is being carried out on war footing and people will soon avail rail services.