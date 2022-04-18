STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hill tunnel link planned for Jeypore-Koraput stretch in Odisha 

The system will reduce distance between the two towns by 4 km

Published: 18th April 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters plying on the ghat road between Jeypore and Koraput | ExpressCommuters plying on the ghat road between Jeypore and Koraput | Express

Commuters plying on the ghat road between Jeypore and Koraput | Express

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A proposal from National Highway Division of Works Department seeks to construct a tunnel in Jeypore ghat that could reduce the distance between Koraput and Jeypore towns by four kilometres.

Currently, the district headquarters town is connected to Jeypore, Koraput’s biggest commercial hub, by a 6.5 km ghat road. Similarly, NH 26 from Raipur to Visakhapatnam too runs through the Jeypore ghat hills. 

The present road was constructed more than 40 years back and till date, the stretch is narrow and accident prone with at least 10 dangerous curves. Every day, over 3,000 vehicles run through the Jeypore-Koraput ghat section which takes up to 30 minutes to pass the dangerous stretch. 

To overcome the problem, the NH Jeypore Division has presented a proposal for the tunnel which was submitted to the State government. Once affected, it would be presented to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. A tentative expenditure of Rs 600 crore to build the 2.5 km tunnel for linking Jeypore to Koraput town has been indicated, sources said. 

If the plan gets approval, the distance between Jeypore and Koraput could be shortened by about four kilometers which now stands at 21 km. Distance apart, the tunnel could address the road accident problems as well as hazards of driving through the stretch. Since the road runs through the peak of Jeypore ghat, it often causes accidents. Besides, it presents immense problem for movement of heavy vehicles to pass through the steep road causing traffic jam for hours. 

Since ghat road is lifeline for this section of the KBK region, locals, as well as public representatives, have long been demanding its expansion.  However, it could not be taken up as the expansion would require felling of large number of trees. 

“The tunnel system, first of its kind in Odisha, will reduce time and distance for the commuters who face immense hardship during the travel,” said K Kandhpani, Executive Engineer of Jeypore NH division. It will also help in the future as number of vehicles in the region is slated to increase. Besides, volume of vehicular movement to the southern region will jump as development  takes an upswing.

“Besides, road accidents will drop since the tunnel system will be a six lane one”, informed Kandhpani. 
The NH Division has sought  Rs 5 crore for preparing the feasibility study and  DPR and is waiting approval of the project by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeypore-Koraput stretch Hill tunnel Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Accident
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp