STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mega freight corridor: Aerial survey starts in Ganjam, Odisha

Accordingly, the DFCC informed that the mega corridor will connect seven places in Odisha besides Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam and Nellore.

Published: 18th April 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The mega freight corridor proposed by the Ministry of Railway will connect seven important points of the State. Aerial survey has already begun in Ganjam district to prepare the feasibility report.

Reply to an RTI query by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of Rail Ministry reveals that the 1,115 km corridor will connect Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri and Ganjam in the State.
The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), as proposed in 2019 Rail Budget, will originate from Kharagpur in West Bengal and terminate in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. 

Survey for the corridor was supposed to be taken up in 2021 but since nothing started, RTI activist and advocate B. Sankar Patra of Kabisuryanagar submitted a set of question to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation seeking information about the mega corridor. Accordingly, the DFCC informed that the mega corridor will connect seven places in Odisha besides Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam and Nellore.

The proposed corridor will have separate railway tracks and no link with the existing railway line. Though the DFCC has not made it clear what areas of Ganjam through which the corridor will pass through, it will facilitate passengers as well goods between Kharagpur and Vijayawada. Quoting the DFCC reply, Patra said, to prepare feasibility report, aerial survey has been started in Ganjam district.

In the last decade, the Rail Ministry received several proposals to connect new areas of Ganjam but none has materialised. While the wagon factory project at Sitalpalli on the outskirts of Berhampur was shelved, there has been no progress in railway line projects between Berhampur and Sambalpur, Gopalpur and Talcher even as Ganjam district is a major revenue earner for the Indian Railways.

Incidentally, the proposed railway lines are aimed at connecting Parliamentary constituencies of Berhampur, Aska, Kandhamal and Sambalpur but lack of strong demand by the elected representatives has led the proposals to gather dust at the Rail Ministry. However, the DFC could be a reality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Railway RTI DFC
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp