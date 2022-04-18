Post pandemic learning, 40 per cent Class VI-VIII students flunk language papers in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the learning of school children, who are struggling even with the language subjects, the latest assessment by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has found. In a baseline survey carried out by the State government following reopening of schools after Covid-19 shutdown, around 40 per cent (pc) students from Class VI to VIII have scored less than 20 marks in Odia and English.

The assessment was carried out by OSEPA in government and government-aided schools across in three phases between October 27, 2021 and March 11 this year. The finding from all districts shows alarming level of learning loss among the students in key subjects -Odia, English and mathematics.

Nearly 35 pc Class VIII students have secured less than 20 marks in Odia and 42.5 pc less than 20 in English. Similarly, around 40 pc Class VIII students have got less than 20 marks in mathematics. At Class VII level, nearly 43.99 pc students have secured less than 20 marks in Odia and 41.98 pc below 20 in English. Around 43 pc students have also scored below 20 in maths.

The performance of Class VI students was equally grim as more than 40 pc secured less than 20 marks in these three papers. Students of Class I to V, who attended schools from February-end after a gap of two years, also struggled to perform well in Odia, English and mathematics.

As per OSEPA data, around 34 pc students in Class I secured less than 50 marks in Odia while 32 pc in Class II, 28 pc in Class III, 29 pc Class in Class IV and 26 pc in Class V got less than 33 in the same paper. Around 29 pc students from Class I to V secured below 33 marks in mathematics, while 28 pc in Class IV and 27 pc in Class V scored less than 20 in English.

The State government has already curtailed summer vacation by one month to address this learning loss among the students. OSEPA officials said if required extra-classes will also be conducted to clear doubts of students to improve their performance during the formative and summative assessment tests.

Key findings

42.5 pc Class VIII students score less than 20 in English

43 pc Class VII students secure less than 20 in Odia and mathematics

40 pc Class VI students score less than 20 in Odia, English and Mathematics

29 pc students in Class I to V get below 33 in mathematics

Assessment conducted in 3 phases