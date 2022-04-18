Town beautification leaves no room for public toilets in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Phulbani, the district headquarters town, with a population of 37000 does not have public toilets though crores of rupees have reportedly been spent on beautification works in the last couple of years. As per reports, there were two public toilets in the town. While one has been rendered inoperational for four years, the other one is a paid facility on the 3-km long main road.

Apart from its residents, the district headquarters town sees visitors from Phiringia, Khajuripada, Chakapad, Tikabali, G.Udaygiri and Balliguda areas of Kandhamal as well as from other places. Besides, weekly haats every Wednesday in Hatpada witness hundreds of people crowding from nearby villages for business. This poses problems for the public, mostly women and children, in markets and other areas.

Sources said, the municipality has spent around Rs 9 crore in the last two-three years for various beautification works like setting up of a park, renovation a pond in the middle of the town and paver blocks for footpaths. During urban elections, the issue was raised before Housing & Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena and he had reportedly assured to build public urinals in the town.

Contacted, executive officer of Phulbani municipality Baladev Behera said only Rs 35.42 lakh holding tax was collected during 2020-21 against target of Rs 1.1 crore. “Since tax collection was meagre, no new plans of the municipality were undertaken. Proposal for public toilets will soon be placed before the new council,” he said.