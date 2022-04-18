XEBS organises second edition of sports innovation festival, SPORT IT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The second edition of SPORT IT, the sports innovation festival, organised by Xavier-Emlyon Business School (XEBS) concluded on Saturday.The two-day virtual event was organised in collaboration with the Sports and Youth Services Department, Department of Tourism, Startup Odisha and FICCI.

Over 30 startups, investors and industry experts from different parts of the country participated in the programme.The festival was organised on an exclusively curated platform of FICCI and this year’s theme was ‘sports, tourism and technology’.

The inaugural session was attended by Department of Tourism’s additional secretary Durga Prasad Mohapatra, Sports and Youth Services Department’s joint secretary Ranjit Parida, Aaj Tak managing editor (sports) Vikrant Gupta, among others.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera shared a message welcoming the entrepreneurs and industry experts participating in the event. He appreciated the efforts of XEBS to promote an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit within the sporting community.

This was followed by ‘startup mashup’, which was a virtual exhibition for startups working in sports, technology and tourism domains. During the event, students and entrepreneurs participated in the national innovation challenge which was organised in collaboration with Startup Odisha and AIC-Nalanda.

A panel discussion on Sports and Tourism: Responsibilities and Opportunities was also held. XEBS chairman Ashley Fernandes and dean professor Arun Kumar Paul were present. The event was moderated by XEBS senior manager (operations) Diksha Tiwari.