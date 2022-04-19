Odisha Capital Siege: Police fail drivers’ test

Sudarsan Maharana and Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Exposing gaping holes in police intelligence and security of key establishments of the State, thousands of drivers laid siege to the Capital on Monday, squatted before the State Assembly and Lok Seva Bhawan before triggering chaos across Bhubaneswar in what was a tell-tale sign of law and order collapse.

Over 50,000 drivers under the banner of Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangh entered the city in wee hours of the day as Commissionerate Police was caught napping. First, they squatted before the State Secretariat and the adjoining State Assembly taking Sachivalaya Marg which is a no-go area for protesters.

Protestors climb up on the iconic Kalinga

War Horse at Master Canteen

Police woke up to the mess and it took them two hours to move the drivers to Lower PMG Square but as more protestors trooped in, they took over the entire Mahatma Gandhi Marg, blocked entry for all and sundry while policemen made a quiet retreat. The cops could not even erect barricades at Lower PMG which allowed the drivers to march near State Assembly premises. It was for the second time that crucial establishments of the State Capital were witnessing a security breach of sorts.

After their show of strength, the drivers climbed atop the iconic warrior-horse replica of Konark Sun Temple - adopted by the State government as part of its emblem - at the Station square. They continued discussions with government officials but as their numbers swelled, the drivers started fanning out. One section headed to Ram Mandir Square, others to Vani Vihar, Satsang Vihar, Jaydev Vihar and Station square where they stopped vehicular traffic, harassed the commuting public. Even ambulances were not allowed at Master Canteen Square.

So much was the chaos that the plan of taking legendary music director and singer Prafulla Kar’s mortal remains to Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya was cancelled and had to be moved to Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Outwitted and outnumbered Bhubaneswar Police said, permission for protest was given at the designated dharna site on Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Commuters, however, had a harrowing time at Shriya square, Raj Mahal, Vani Vihar, Cuttack-Puri Road and Janpath as agitators staged road blockade disrupting vehicular movement.The agitators blocked the road near Ram Mandir and Vani Vihar leading to a long queue of stranded vehicles. To bring situation under control, police had to divert commuters on certain routes which also led to further traffic congestion. A few members of public and journalists were even attacked by the agitators for resisting road blockade. All this happened right under the nose of police that watched the proceedings as mute spectators.

Capital Siege: Police fail drivers’ test

Twin City Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi said, there was no violence reported though protestors resorted to road blockade. “Congestion was experienced because traffic routes were diverted,” he asserted. The Mahasangh members, during the protest, demanded fixation of a minimum remuneration, monthly pension, insurance cover for accidental death, benefits under affordable housing scheme, roadside restrooms and extension of validity of their driving license among others.

Bowing to their demand, Odisha government convened a high-level meeting and sought three months time to implement welfare measures for them. Commerce and Transport minister Padmanabha Behera chaired the meeting and informed that a committee will be formed to look into the demands.