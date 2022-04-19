STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha High Court stays Keonjhar Collector Thakare’s arrest

The Orissa High Court on Monday issued a stay order on the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) order for the arrest of Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Monday issued a stay order on the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) order for the arrest of Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare. The NCST had issued arrest warrant against Thakare for failing to respond to summons to appear before it in connection with complaints related to tribal affairs.

Challenging the order in the high court, Thakare argued the Commission had exceeded its power by issuing the arrest order. Moreover, there is no necessity of personal appearance of the Collector in connection with the complaints, it was argued.

Taking note of the arguments the single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath said, “This court is of the prima facie opinion that there is exercise of power by the Commission beyond scope and limits under the Rule.” Justice Rath issued notice to the NCST and posted the matter to after six weeks. In the interim, Justice Rath directed that operation of the arrest order and consequential letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) “shall remain stayed till next listing of the case”.

“It is further made clear that pendency of the writ petition shall not stand on the way of the Commission to proceed in the inquiry involved, if any, and if falls within its domain to arrive at conclusion even in absence of the Collector providing right of submission to the representative of the Collector on appropriate notice,” Justice Rath further specified in the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa HC Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare NCST National Commission for Scheduled Tribes
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp