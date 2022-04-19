Police finally register case against quack 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mahuldiha police registered a case against the quack who had administered livestock injections to a man reportedly to cure him of back pain. He has been identified as Biswanath Behera (62) of Kantipal in Keonjhar district.

Claiming to be a doctor of Thakurmunda community health centre (CHC), Behera administered the injections to 55-year-old Srikant Mohanta of Mahuldiha who had been suffering from acute back pain for the last few years. The quack had said he can treat chronic diseases and assured Srikant’s wife Mukti to cure him within 24 hours. Later, it came to the fore that he had administered livestock injections to Srikant.

Though Behera was not booked initially, Karanjia SDPO Sudarshan Gangi said a case has been registered under section 417,337 and 307 of the IPC and investigation is underway.