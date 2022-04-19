STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Quitting BJD was a blunder, says George Tirkey

After his exit from Congress, four-time Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey has admitted that he committed a blunder by quitting BJD in 2006.  

Published: 19th April 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader George Tirkey

Former Congress leader George Tirkey (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  After his exit from Congress, four-time Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey has admitted that he committed a blunder by quitting BJD in 2006.  Rumours about George going back to BJD gained credence after the 65-year-old leader said he is ready if the ruling party considers his return. George said when he joined the BJD, there was an alliance with BJP. Of the seven Assembly seats in Sundargarh district, BJD had two and BJP the remaining five including his traditional stronghold of Birmitrapur. 

“Due to alliance compulsion, BJD could not get the Birmitrapur Assembly constituency from BJP. On the spur of the moment, I quit BJD in January 2006. It was a big blunder,” he said. George, who is recovering from ill health, said after quitting Congress, offers have come from different parties. But due to illness, he is yet to take a decision in this regard. 

The senior leader informed that he had to sell his landed property to revive the Congress. But the party has no future due to indiscipline and infighting. George, who won twice from Birmitrapur in 1995 and 2000 on JMM ticket, had joined BJD in 2002. After resigning from BJD, he won from Birmitrapur in 2009 as an Independent. He founded his own political party Samta Kranti Dal in 2014 and simultaneously won from Birmitrapur for the fourth time. He briefly returned to JMM before joining Congress in 2018.   

In 2019, he contested the elections from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket. His politically novice son Rohit Joseph Tirkey was the party candidate in Birmitrapur Assembly seat. However, both lost the elections. The electoral loss in 2019 and not being allowed to play a dominating role for the Congress in Sundargarh besides the party’s dismal show in the rural and urban elections are the reasons behind George quitting the grand old party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
George Tirkey BJD Congress Birmitrapur MLA
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp