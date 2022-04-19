STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Raipur-Visakhapatnam NH looks at timely completion by 2024

In Nabarangpur district, official sources said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,159 crore for the 124 km stretch that will pass through five blocks.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Work underway on the highway in Nabarangpur | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  The district administration is upbeat about the progress of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam National Highway as construction work has picked up pace after cent per cent land acquisition was completed two years back. 

Being developed as an economic corridor under Bharatmala Pariyojana, the six-lane highway was proposed in 2014 and approved in 2017 with an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore. Construction work of the road kicked off last year and is in full swing after land acquisition was completed in 2020. 

In Nabarangpur district, official sources said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,159 crore for the 124 km stretch that will pass through five blocks. The highway will be 60 meter wide on government land and 45 meter wide on forest land. Camps have been set up in various parts of the district to expedite the work. 

Terminals, they said, will be constructed in six places - Koskonga and Biripur (Raighar), Adhikariguda (Umerkote), Chhelibeda (Dabugaon), Kharkhi (Papadahandi) and Dashpur (Nabarangpur) besides 188 box bridges and 55 piped culverts. 

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) project director Raju Zerong informed that cars and bikes will not be allowed on the road. Once ready, the travel time from Raipur to Visakhapatnam will be reduced to six hours.  The project is expected to be completed by end of 2024.

Contacted,  Nabarangpur Collector Kamal Lochan Mishra said,”The highway will pass through  five blocks in the district namely  Raighar, Umerkote, Dabugaon, Papadahandi and Nabarangpur. As far as land acquisition is concerned, Nabarangpur tops in the country as the only district in the country to complete the process in time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raipur-Visakhapatnam National Highway Bharatmala Pariyojana NHAI
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp