Another man given livestock injections, hunt on for quack

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police has launched a manhunt to nab quack Biswanath Behera after it was found that he administered livestock injections to another villager suffering from back pain in Goudiabahali under Thakurmunda block.

The victim, 75-year-old Daitari Mohanta of Goudiabahali village, was reportedly administered three livestock injections by Biswanath. The 62-year-old accused of Kantipal in Keonjhar district had earlier administered livestock injections to one Srikanta Mohanta of Mahuldiha village claiming to be a doctor of Thakurmunda community health centre (CHC).

Daitari alleged that Biswanath came to his house on Saturday and told him that he had brought medicines from Bhubaneswar which would cure his ailments. The cost of an injection was Rs 500. Since Daitari was suffering from acute back pain, he agreed to the accused’s proposal.

The quack administered three injections and gave him six tablets for three days. He charged `400 from Daitari for the treatment. On Sunday morning, Daitari felt uneasy and feverish. But when he complained of loose motion, his son rushed him to Thakurmunda CHC. He was admitted to the hospital and after necessary treatment, discharged on Monday.

Thakurmunda IIC Rajnu Ho said a case has been registered against Biswanath under sections 307, 337 and 417 of the IPC. A police team went to the quack’s village in Keonjhar on Tuesday but he had absconded. Raids are being conducted at different places and the accused will be nabbed soon, the IIC added.