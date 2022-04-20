STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Another man given livestock injections, hunt on for quack

The victim, 75-year-old Daitari Mohanta of Goudiabahali village, was reportedly administered three livestock injections by Biswanath.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Victim Daitari Mohanta at Thakurmunda community health centre | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Mayurbhanj police has launched a manhunt to nab quack Biswanath Behera after it was found that he administered livestock injections to another villager suffering from back pain in Goudiabahali under Thakurmunda block.

The victim, 75-year-old Daitari Mohanta of Goudiabahali village, was reportedly administered three livestock injections by Biswanath. The 62-year-old accused of Kantipal in Keonjhar district had earlier administered livestock injections to one Srikanta Mohanta of Mahuldiha village claiming to be a doctor of Thakurmunda community health centre (CHC).

Daitari alleged that Biswanath came to his house on Saturday and told him that he had brought medicines from Bhubaneswar which would cure his ailments. The cost of an injection was Rs 500. Since Daitari was suffering from acute back pain, he agreed to the accused’s proposal.

The quack administered three injections and gave him six tablets for three days. He charged `400 from Daitari for the treatment. On Sunday morning, Daitari felt uneasy and feverish. But when he complained of loose motion, his son rushed him to Thakurmunda CHC. He was admitted to the hospital and after necessary treatment, discharged on Monday.

Thakurmunda IIC Rajnu Ho said a case has been registered against Biswanath under sections 307, 337 and 417 of the IPC. A police team went to the quack’s village in Keonjhar on Tuesday but he had absconded. Raids are being conducted at different places and the accused will be nabbed soon, the IIC added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswanath Behera
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp