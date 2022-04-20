STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Diesel theft from IOCL pipeline: Six arrested

The accused are part of an inter-State gang involved in diesel theft from IOCL pipelines. Earlier on January 20, police had arrested four persons in this connection.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  In a major breakthrough, police on Tuesday arrested six persons for allegedly stealing huge quantity of diesel from the pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) near Kusumdihi village in Katarbaga.

The arrested persons were identified as Dusmanta Nayak (33), Sipun Behera (21), Malaya Karna (22), all from Angul district, Binaya Nag (38), Deepak Kumar Goel (38) and Subash Agrawal (68) of Sambalpur. Police seized a tanker laden with stolen diesel, two empty oil tankers besides a car, few tools and mobile phones from their possession. 

The accused are part of an inter-State gang involved in diesel theft from IOCL pipelines. Earlier on January 20, police had arrested four persons in this connection. Police said members of the gang are habitual offenders from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha who were committing diesel theft in Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts. They sold the stolen diesel to contractors and petrol pumps in Khuntuni, Talcher and Sambalpur at half the market price. 

On January 20, the gang had committed theft of 18,000 litre diesel from the pipeline near Kusumdihi village. While four members of the gang were arrested and a stolen diesel tanker seized from their possession, six others had managed to flee.

The six accused will be produced in court on Wednesday. Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab seven other members of the gang and two persons who are receiver of the stolen diesel. On April 1, police had arrested one of the prime accused Sonu Kumar Jena (32) for his involvement in theft of 38,000 litre diesel from two tankers near Khajurijharan in Rairakhol.

During investigation, it was found that Sonu and Dusmanta were booked in 23 diesel theft cases in Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Cuttack, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Angul. Dusmanta was booked in 10 other cases under different sections of the IPC including the Arms Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Diesel Theft IOCL
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp