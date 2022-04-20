Inflated fuel bills: Three cops suspended 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Three constables of Sambalpur police were suspended on Tuesday for submitting inflated fuel bills for vehicles used during panchayat elections held in February this year. The three accused constables are Simanchala Sethy, Ajit Dhal and Ranjit Swain. The trio was in charge of the motor vehicle (MV) section of the Reserve police in the district.

Official sources said apart from police vehicles, 90 other vehicles were used to maintain law and order situation during the rural polls. These included 25 private buses provided by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Sambalpur to the police.

The three constables had submitted fuel bills of vehicles used in the elections for reimbursement. But the bills were found to be inflated. Addressing mediapersons, Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said the three constables were suspended after it was found that they had been negligent towards their duty. Neither did they check the distance covered by the vehicles nor verify the fuel bills.

“They were required to note down the kilometres covered by the vehicles and tally it with the fuel bills. But they did not do it properly which led to discrepancies in the distance covered by vehicles and the fuel bills,” the SP added.

However, whether the accused inflated the bills intentionally is yet to be ascertained. Police said an inquiry has been launched to verify the role of the constables and ascertain involvement of others in the fraud. A DSP-ranked officer will be tasked with the investigation.