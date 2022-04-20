STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koraput’s rabi purchase target: 24 lakh quintal paddy

Koraput district administration has decided to start paddy procurement for rabi season from May 27 this year. 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Koraput district administration has decided to start paddy procurement for the rabi season from May 27 this year.  Officials of the district civil supplies department said about 19,345 farmers of Jeypore and Koraput sub-division have registered their names in different PACs and SHGs till date for participating in the procurement process. The administration will procure paddy from farmers through 65 mandis while 18 PACs and 15 SHGs will facilitate the process on behalf of the state civil supplies corporation as per norms. 

However, the procurement agencies would only purchase FAQ paddy from the farmers and send for custom milling. The administration has tentatively fixed the target of purchasing about 24 lakh quintal paddy for the Rabi season, the officials further informed. 

“We will ensure proper and speedy procurement of paddy from mandis as per norms. The administration will take action against fake farmers and unscrupulous middlemen who try to disrupt the process in mandis “, informed Koraput district civil supplies officer PK Panda.  Sources said, paddy cultivation has been taken up over 50,000 acres of land in Jeypore and Koraput sub-division this rabi season and the crop will be harvested by May end. 

Last kharif, about 2,41,388 quintal paddy from 30,963 farmers of Koraput were procured in the district. The millers of neighboring Kalahandi and Balangir participated in the procurement process. However, millers of Koraput district are not showing keenness to participate in rabi procurement stating the rabi yield to be of inferior quality. 
 

