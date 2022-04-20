STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

One killed in road mishap, another dies in mob attack  

According to sources, a vehicle of MLCL hit Harihar Sethy on NH-49 near Katra bridge while Harihar was on his way home.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Irate locals created a ruckus at Bangiriposi area of Mayurbhanj district after two persons were killed, one in a road accident and the other after being injured by the mob following the mishap, on Tuesday. The road accident victim was identified as Harihar Sethy of Bangiriposi while Satyanarayan Nanda, a staff of a Monticell Limited Company Limited (MLCL) succumbed after being injured by the mob attack.

According to sources, a vehicle of MLCL hit Harihar Sethy on NH-49 near Katra bridge while Harihar was on his way home. He was killed on the spot. The irate locals followed the vehicle and intercepted it. They thrashed the driver of the vehicle but he managed to flee the spot. However, the two other staff of the company Satyanarayan Nanda and Fulchandra Sharma who were also in the vehicle could not escape the locals’  ire as both were left with grievous injuries after being attacked.

Bangiriposi police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC). Later, both were shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated. Satyanarayan succumbed during treatment while Fulchandra continues to be critical. IIC of Bangiriposi police station Sanjay Kumar Parida said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. “Those who attacked the two persons in the vehicle are absconding,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monticell Limited Company Limited
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp