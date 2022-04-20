One killed in road mishap, another dies in mob attack  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Irate locals created a ruckus at Bangiriposi area of Mayurbhanj district after two persons were killed, one in a road accident and the other after being injured by the mob following the mishap, on Tuesday. The road accident victim was identified as Harihar Sethy of Bangiriposi while Satyanarayan Nanda, a staff of a Monticell Limited Company Limited (MLCL) succumbed after being injured by the mob attack.

According to sources, a vehicle of MLCL hit Harihar Sethy on NH-49 near Katra bridge while Harihar was on his way home. He was killed on the spot. The irate locals followed the vehicle and intercepted it. They thrashed the driver of the vehicle but he managed to flee the spot. However, the two other staff of the company Satyanarayan Nanda and Fulchandra Sharma who were also in the vehicle could not escape the locals’ ire as both were left with grievous injuries after being attacked.

Bangiriposi police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC). Later, both were shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated. Satyanarayan succumbed during treatment while Fulchandra continues to be critical. IIC of Bangiriposi police station Sanjay Kumar Parida said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. “Those who attacked the two persons in the vehicle are absconding,” he said.