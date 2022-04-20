STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition targets cops for failing to control unruly drivers

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday checked CCTV footages from different locations to crack down on the agitators.

Hundreds of drivers laying siege to the area in front of Odisha State Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Coming down heavily on the State government for completely surrendering the State Capital to the drivers for several hours on Monday, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that the agitation was sponsored by the government.

Stating that the demands of the drivers were justified and the BJP supports them, general secretary of the State unit Prithviraj Harichandan, however, condemned the manner in which some anti-socials in the garb of agitators roamed around the city with lathis and intimidated commuters.

Harichandan said that Monday’s incident has raised a question as to what the police were doing all these hours. Senior Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja also disapproved of the manner in which the agitators behaved during the agitation. 

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday checked CCTV footages from different locations to crack down on the agitators. DCP Uma Shankar Das said police has registered three cases. Two cases are related to road blockade and another one is in connection with the unlawful assembly by the agitators on the PMG-Master Canteen stretch and other areas. Das said three drivers have been detained for their unruly behaviour in public places in inebriated condition, while they are looking for others who caused harassment to the public.

