Sarpanch booked for humiliating Dalit man

Published: 20th April 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Marsaghai police on Tuesday registered a case against the sarpanch of Tikhiri gram panchayat Chameli Ojha and others for allegedly forcing a Dalit man to rub his nose in his own spit after he refused to give money for the renovation of the village temple. 

The victim was identified as Gurucharana Mallick. On Sunday, Mallick reportedly refused to pay money to the village committee for renovation of the local temple and even entered into an argument with villagers. He was allegedly abused and his family members threatened of being banished from the village.   
The next day, Mallick was summoned by 32-year-old Ojha to attend a village meeting. The sarpanch and some villagers allegedly forced him to rub his nose in his spit for going against the decision of the committee. On Tuesday, Mallick lodged an FIR with police alleging that he was subjected to caste-based humiliation by Ojha, Bijay Swain, Rakesh Sutar and Kalia Sutar.

Basing on the FIR, police went to the village for investigation. Police registered a case against Ojha and other accused under sections 143, 342, 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigation is underway, said Marsaghai IIC PK Kanungo.

Meanwhile, president of Dalit Samaj Nagendra Jena and other Scheduled Caste leaders visited Tikhiri village and met the victim and his family members. They demanded stern action against the accused.
On the other hand, sarpanch Ojha termed the allegations as false and politically motivated.

