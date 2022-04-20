STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SFC fiasco turns embarrassment for Odisha govt

Several leaders of the ruling BJD as well as the BJP have interest in the SFCs run by the universities and do not want capping of the seats.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ganeshi Lal

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Withdrawal of Governor and Chancellor Ganeshi Lal’s directive for regulation of self-financing courses (SFCs) in public universities of the State has come as a huge embarrassment for the government because of its political fallout as well as lack of coordination in the decision-making process.

The fact that the same officer, Saswat Mishra, is Principal Secretary to the Governor and Chancellor and also the Secretary of the Higher Education (HE) department has made the situation all the more curious. Mishra as the Principal Secretary to the Governor issued the directive to the universities to take corrective measures for regulation of SFCs by capping the number of seats at 20 per cent on April 12. Four days later on April 16, the Higher Education department informed all the 13 public universities about the decision of the Chancellor and appointed 13 officials for streamlining SFCs. 

But only two days later, the decision was withdrawn by the department. This is a case of Mishra proposing from one seat and then Mishra rejecting it from another seat as the HE department is also directly under him. Though the withdrawal letter was issued by an additional secretary, it could not have been done without Secretary Mishra’s knowledge.

Further questions are also raised as the Governor is the Chancellor of the universities while Higher Education department is only an administrative department relating to finance and other matters of the institutions.  

Neither the HE Minister Arun Sahoo nor Mishra were available for comment on this. Sources said that the minister was not consulted when the directive for streamlining of SFCs was issued by the Chancellor’s Principal Secretary. And that was the reason behind the additional secretary of the department signing the letter for withdrawal of the order.

Sources also said that the issue involved business interests cutting across party lines. Several leaders of the ruling BJD, as well as the BJP, have interest in the SFCs run by the universities and do not want capping of the seats. The Minister was not in favour of regulation of the SFCs from the beginning and had to announce its withdrawal due to pressure, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD BJP SFC University SFC Self Financing Courses
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp