STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

WODC funds: BJP MLAs urge CM to raise spending limit

With the government doubling the financial grant from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore per annum, the project expenditure limit of each MLA should be enhanced, they said.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File` Photo)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The BJP has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to increase the financial limit for project expenditure by allowing all western Odisha MLAs to submit project proposal worth Rs 5 crore to Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) every financial year.

A letter signed by seven saffron party legislators said that MLAs of the 37 Assembly constituencies under WODC are currently allowed to submit project proposals worth Rs 1 crore every fiscal. With the government doubling the financial grant from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore per annum, the project expenditure limit of each MLA should be enhanced, they said.

“The State government  has increased budgetary allocation to WODC to `200 crore from 2021-22 financial year. It is, therefore, requested that each MLA of WODC area may be allowed to submit project proposal worth `5 crore per year so that we can give sustainable proposals for the benefit of people of our area (WODC),” the letter said. MLAs of Deogarh, Loisingha, Rengali, Sundargarh, Talsara and Sambalpur have signed the letter.  

The WODC comprises 10 districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Sundargarh and Athamallick sub-division of Angul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Project Expenditure WODC Western Odisha Development Council
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp