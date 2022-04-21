SCB MCH performs first Plasmapheresis through Apheresis method

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital achieved another milestone by successfully conducting the first Therapeutic Plasmapheresis procedure through Apheresis method on a 60-year-old female patient. The patient Sarojini Sahoo of Bargarh was suffering from Neuron Quadriparesis.

She was admitted to the Neurology department in the MCH on April 5 with complaints of bilateral lower limb weakness for 15 days and upper limb weakness for 5 days, difficulties in swallowing, urinary retention and constipation. After diagnosing automatic creation of Ganglioside antibody in her plasma, a team of doctors of the department of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Centre started the Therapeutic Plasmapheresis procedure through apheresis method from April 6. Around 2,000 ml of plasma was removed and exchanged in each procedure.

The first therapeutic plasma exchange was performed on April 6 followed by four such procedures in a period of 12 days. Now, the patient’s condition has improved without weakness in both upper and lower limbs and she is likely to be discharged within a day or two, said HoD of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Centre of SCB MCH Prof Dr Smita Mohapatra.

This is for the first time, Therapeutic Plasmapheresis procedure was performed through Apheresis method in a government hospital across the State. Plasmapheresis is a therapeutic intervention that involves extracorporeal removal, return, or exchange of blood plasma or components. Apheresis involves removing whole blood from a donor or patient and separating the blood into individual components.