Groom’s dad dies during wedding procession due to ‘loud DJ music’

A 65-year-old man died during his son’s marriage procession allegedly due to the high decibel of DJ music blaring at the baraat in Malkangiri town on Wednesday night.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  A 65-year-old man died during his son’s marriage procession allegedly due to the high decibel of DJ music blaring at the baraat in Malkangiri town on Wednesday night. He was identified as Mahendra Rahila, a resident of New Delhi. Mahendra had come to Malkangiri for his son Ankit’s marriage with a local girl.

Sources said around 12 family members of Ankit including Mahendra arrived in Malkangiri town on Wednesday morning. The marriage procession started from a private hotel in the evening and was supposed to reach the bride’s place at Lathiaguda. However, Mahendra collapsed during the procession midway and breathed his last.

While the exact cause of the man’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is being alleged that he suffered a heart attack due to the loud DJ music. Chairperson of Malkangiri municipality Manoj Kumar Barik said Mahendra had a pacemaker implanted in his heart. During the marriage procession, he suffered cardiac arrest due to high decibel music and died.

Barik said he arranged a private ambulance and sent Mahendra’s body to Swargadwar in Puri for cremation. Ankit’s marriage was postponed following Mahendra’s death. Sources said Ankit and his bride-to-be were studying together in an institute at Raipur in Chhattisgarh where they reportedly fell in love. After years of courtship, they had recently decided to get married. The bride’s mother is working in the statistical office in Malkangiri.

