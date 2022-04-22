Mahuldiha ASI suspended for inaction against quack

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Mahuldiha police station has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty for not taking action on a quack who administered livestock injections to two villagers in Thakurmunda, a few days back.

ASI Pabitra Mohan Rout was suspended by Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari on Thursday. As per reports, villagers had handed over the quack Biswanath Behera to the police, but the ASI allegedly did not take any action and let him off.

Last week, pretending to be a doctor of Thakurmunda community health centre (CHC), the 62-year-old quack of Kantipal village in Keonjhar district had claimed that he brought a new injection from Bhubaneswar to cure chronic diseases and administered livestock injections to two elderly persons to cure them of back pain on separate occasions in Mahuldiha village.

Though Srikant Mohanta (55) was immediately taken to the CHC, 75-year-old Daitari Mohanta of Goudiabahali village had to be admitted to hospital after complaining of uneasiness and loose motion.

As the news sparked outrage among locals, Srikant, son Manoj and some villagers handed over the quack to police but ASI Rout freed him after making him sign an undertaking. On Monday, police registered a case against the quack under sections 417,337 and 307 of the IPC and raided his house but he has been absconding. Karanjia SDPO Sudarshan Gangi said the suspension letter has been given to Rout.