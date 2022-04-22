Ragging in residential school: Two Class X students to be expelled

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR; The authorities of a private residential school in Sambalpur on Thursday decided to expel two Class X students for allegedly thrashing one of their classmates after stripping him naked in the hostel.

The incident took place in the hostel of Vikash Residential School in Sason area on the outskirts of Sambalpur city on April 17. It came to light after the victim student’s father lodged a written complaint with the school authorities on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the victim was called by some of his classmates to a hostel room. When he refused, they allegedly took him to the room forcibly. Subsequently, two of them tied his hands and feet with ropes and towel and stripped him. They then thrashed him with slippers in front of six other students. It has also been alleged that the offenders tried to grab the victim’s private parts.

Following the incident, the victim went to the hostel warden and narrated his ordeal. Instead of taking action against the accused students, the warden reportedly asked the victim to calm down and assured him of taking up the matter with the school principal the next day.

The victim’s parents also alleged that the warden did not allow them to talk to their son during the period. They came to know about the incident only after their son informed them about it over phone on April 19. Chairman-cum-founder of Vikash Group of Institutions Murali Krishna termed the incident as unfortunate.

“We have already suspended eight students in this connection. We held another meeting on Thursday where it was decided that two of the eight students, who are prime accused, will be expelled from the school. Besides, action will be initiated against the hostel warden,” Krishna added. Sources in the school informed that the two main accused are habitual bullies and have earlier submitted undertakings at least six times for their mischievous acts on the campus.