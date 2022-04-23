Kalahandi cops solemnise marriage of surrendered Maoist couple

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a unique gesture, Kalahandi police solemnised marriage of two surrendered Maoists in a temple on the premises of Bhawanipatna Reserve Police on Friday. Leaving behind a life of violence, the couple, Kesav Veladi alias Ramdas and Kalamdei Majhi, tied the knot at the Devi temple here with all the rituals and feast arranged by the police. The marriage was conducted as per vedic rituals.

DIG of South Western Range Rajesh Pandit, Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek, senior police officials, mediapersons and other invitees were present to bless the couple. Police had arranged a meeting with Ramdas’ family and even facilitated his father’s cataract surgery after he surrendered. During this period, families of both Ramdas and Kalamdei met. As both expressed their desire to get married and the families approved, an initiative was taken by Kalahandi SP under the guidance of DIG Pandit to make arrangements for the wedding.

Sources said, both had given themselves up before Kalahandi police earlier. Ramdas, hailing from Bijepur district in Chhattisgarh, was an area committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist)’s KKBN division for almost nine years before surrendering to police in 2020. The bride, Kalamdei is from Panchkula village within Bhawanipatna sadar police limits.

A member of Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division for almost a year, she had surrendered before Kalahandi police in 2016. Besides vocational training and rehabilitation package as per the State government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation policy, Ramdas received Rs 3 lakh compensation and Kalamdei Rs 1 lakh after they surrendered.

SP Saravana Vivek said police rendered a helping hand to the surrendered couple to bring them to the mainstream. Both were disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and hence surrendered. A new life is awaiting them after the marriage and they are ready to contribute to the society.