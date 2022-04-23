STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shanti Hospital treats girl with rare brain aneurysm  

Doctors at the Shanti Memorial Hospital successfully treated a 23-year-old girl suffering from rare brain aneurysm by providing emergency treatment through interventional radiology. 

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:06 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Doctors at the Shanti Memorial Hospital successfully treated a 23-year-old girl suffering from rare brain aneurysm by providing emergency treatment through interventional radiology. The girl from Baripada was brought to the hospital on Wednesday after she suffered from a sudden severe headache and collapsed. She was diagnosed with a very large ruptured aneurysm measuring 22 mm, in her mid brain. 

Doctors operating upon the patient

Considering the life threatening condition, a team of doctors headed by Dr Sibasankar Dalai, Dr Sreejoy Patnaik, Dr Rekha Das, Dr Avijit Prusty,  Dr P Nath and Dr Priya Tripathy was formed. The patient was taken up for emergency aneurysm coiling which lasted for several hours. “A successful coiling of the ruptured 22 mm aneurysm was done that could save her life,” said CMD of  Shanti Memorial Hospital, Dr Sreejoy Patnaik. 

Aneurysm in the brain is a complex neurovascular disease with deadly consequences once bleeding begins. Bleeding of brain aneurysm causes serious brain hemorrhage called Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) and 30 percent of patients never reach the hospital as they die of the first bleed of aneurysm. 

“Typically, treatment involves opening the brain, finding the aneurysm and clipping it. The process is complicated and may have serious repercussions. Hence, medical science has moved in the direction of minimally invasive treatment of brain aneurysm called ‘coiling of brain aneurysm’, which is done through a single puncture in the leg blood vessel,” said Dr Patnaik. 

