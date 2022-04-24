STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Budhabalanga sand auction under NGT eye

Bibekananda Pattnaik filed the petition while advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued on his behalf.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal (File photo | EPS)

National Green Tribunal (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Invitation of applications for auction of four sand sources in Budhabalanga river in Mayurbhanj district on the basis of an interim district survey report has come under the scrutiny of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata on Friday issued notices to the State government on a petition which alleged that the Tehsildar of Badasahi had given a go by to mandatory norms and invited the applications for auction through an advertisement on March 15 with April 28 as last date for submission of bids.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Justice Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) directed State counsel Prasenjeet Mohapatra to obtain instructions or file affidavit as to how the letter was issued by the Tehsildar inviting applications for grant of sand mining lease on the basis of an interim district survey report.

Bibekananda Pattnaik filed the petition while advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued on his behalf. The bench directed for listing of the matter on April 26. The petitioner pointed out that the survey report is not based on ground realities and a joint visit by the Water Resources department officials and the tehsildar, which is mandatory before leasing out sand sources, was not carried out.

The petition also pointed out that the mandatory replenishment study has not been carried out to understand the replenishment rate of sand mining sources to arrest over-exploitation and illegal sand mining. River bank erosion has been observed in the highly dynamic Budhabalanga river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Budhabalanga sand auction
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp