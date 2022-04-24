Railway employees demand DPC on time

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways officers on Saturday stressed on the need for conducting Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meet for Group A on time. The DPC is pending since long. At the Executive Committee meeting of Indian Railways Promotee Officers’ Federation (IRPOF) and East Coast Railway Promotee Officers Association (ECoRPOA) here, the members urged the Railway Board to look into the difficulties faced by promotee officers.

Various cadre-related issues of promotee officers of the Indian Railways were discussed in the meeting. President of IRPOF Amit Jain said promotee officers have no promotional avenues and service benefits in comparison to the ‘direct recruitment officers’ even as both sets of officers share equal responsibilities.

The association members pointed out that the bias of the policymakers towards the directly recruited officers has been adversely affecting the working environment and growth of employees.The meeting was concluded with a decision to submit seven-point charter of demands before the Railway Board. Among others, Secretary General of IRPOF HC Jadav, General Secretary of ECoRPOA Saroj Kumar Sahu and adviser Madan Mohan Patnaik were present.