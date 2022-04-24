STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Second AIIMS out of sight, IPGISSH out of mind

It was only aimed at scoring electoral gains which the BJD grabbed with both hands in the recent polls. 

Published: 24th April 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

By Prasenjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Post rural and urban elections hullabaloo, the demand for Odisha’s second AIIMS at Sundargarh town seems to have fallen silent even as the partially functional Ispat PG Institute & Super Speciality Hospital (IPGISSH) here has reportedly failed to treat critical patients. 

Thirteen months after the RSP’s IPGISSH was launched by President Ramnath Kovind in March 2021, only OPD services of few departments are operating for few hours daily with help of a couple of part-time super specialists and a few borrowed doctors from the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH). 

This has impacted about 22.47 lakh population in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district and lakhs others in adjacent districts who remain deprived of advanced healthcare facilities in the region.To deal with financial and operational responsibilities, the RSP had formed Rourkela Ispat Trust (RIT) but it reportedly failed to recruit super specialist doctors and find an operation and maintenance partner to run the IPGISSH.   

Former General Secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India Bimal Bisi said,  “For past four years I have been repeatedly pursing the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Health Ministry for takeover of the IPGISSH by AIIMS, but to no avail.” 

Sources said the BJD government’s proposal to set up Odisha’s second AIIMS using the newly-constructed NTPC Medical College & Hospital at Sundargarh town lacked sincerity and substance. It was only aimed at scoring electoral gains which the BJD grabbed with both hands in the recent polls. 

The BJD knew the Central government would not  accept the proposal. Since it was bound by an agreement with the NTPC, the State government initiated measures to technically start the NTPCMCH from September. It could have recommended takeover of the RSP’s IPGISSH by AIIMS benefitting the large population in the area, the sources added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Odisha AIIMS Ispat PG Institute & Super Speciality Hospital IPGISSH
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp