Encourage voices of children: Orissa HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Eastern Region Conference on effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 ended at the Odisha Judicial Academy here on Sunday. Chairpersons of the Juvenile Justice Committees of the High Courts of the five states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha participated in the conference.

The conference was organised by the State Women & Child Development department and the UNICEF under the aegis of the Orissa High Court.

With special focus on child protection issues in conflict with law and mental health of children during COVID-19 the conference was inaugurated by chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee, Supreme Court of India, Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Saturday.

Principal Magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Presiding Officers of the Children Courts and officials dealing with Child Protection in all the five participating states including the chairpersons of Child Welfare Committees also participated.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Justice S Muralidhar said there was need to encourage the voices of children and revamping the observation homes in order to serve the real purpose of the legislations. Former Judge of Supreme Court of India, Justice Madan B Lokur said there is need for effective legal assistance to children in conflict with law and child victims.

While calling for focus on rehabilitation Justice Lokur expressed concern over inadequate legal assistance, non-implementation of beneficial provisions of law in cases of the children in conflict with law and poor condition of observation homes.

Soledad Herrero, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF India Country Office emphasised the need of family based alternative care system for rehabilitation of deprived children.