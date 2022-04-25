STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Encourage voices of children: Orissa HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar

The conference was organised by the State Women & Child Development department and the UNICEF under the aegis of the Orissa High Court.

Published: 25th April 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Justice S Muralidhar (Photo | Nayana Forum Facebook)

Justice S Muralidhar (Photo | Nayana Forum Facebook)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Eastern Region Conference on effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 ended at the Odisha Judicial Academy here on Sunday. Chairpersons of the Juvenile Justice Committees of the High Courts of the five states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha participated in the conference.

The conference was organised by the State Women & Child Development department and the UNICEF under the aegis of the Orissa High Court.

With special focus on child protection issues in conflict with law and mental health of children during COVID-19 the conference was inaugurated by chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee, Supreme Court of India, Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Saturday.

Principal Magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Presiding Officers of the Children Courts and officials dealing with Child Protection in all the five participating states including the chairpersons of Child Welfare Committees also participated.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Justice S Muralidhar said there was need to encourage the voices of children and revamping the observation homes in order to serve the real purpose of the legislations. Former Judge of Supreme Court of India, Justice Madan B Lokur said there is need for effective legal assistance to children in conflict with law and child victims.

While calling for focus on rehabilitation Justice Lokur expressed concern over inadequate legal assistance, non-implementation of beneficial provisions of law in cases of the children in conflict with law and poor condition of observation homes.

Soledad Herrero, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF India Country Office emphasised the need of family based alternative care system for rehabilitation of deprived children. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Muralidhar Juvenile Justice Odisha Judicial Academy Juvenile Justice Committee UNICEF Orissa High Court
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp