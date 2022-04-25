Odia litterateur Binapani Mohanty passes away at 89

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Eminent Odia litterateur Binapani Mohanty (89) passed away following a prolonged illness at her residence here on Sunday.

A noted literary figure in the field of Odia fiction writing, Mohanty was awarded with several prestigious literary awards including Atibadi Jagannath Das award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Sarala Samman.

Her literary career began with the publication of 'Gotie Ratira Kahani' in 1960. Some of her best stories are 'Pata Dei', 'Khela Ghara', 'Naiku Rasta', 'Bastraharana', 'Andhakarara', 'Kasturi Murga O Sabuja Aranya' and 'Michhi Michhika'.

Her short story 'Pata Dei' won her the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1990. She had penned three Odia novels and translated Russian folk tales from English to Odia. Her many short stories too have been translated into different languages like English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayam, Marathi, Bengali, Urdu, Telegu. A film made on her story 'Andhakarachhai' titled 'Bhanga Salita' was highly appreciated.

She was conferred Padma Shri in 2020. She was the founder of the Odisha Lekhika Sansad, an organisation for women writers. Her last rites will be conducted at Sati Chaura here on Monday, according to her nephew Biswadas Mohanty.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed deep grief and announced that her last rites will be conducted with state honours.

Stating that Mohanty always forcefully presented the struggles of women in their lives in her novels and short stories, the Chief Minister said her writings gave inspiration for women empowerment. Her death has created a void in Odia literature, he added.

Condoling her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said she made monumental contributions to Odia literature, especially fiction writing. "Her works have been translated in various languages and attained great popularity. Condolences to her family and admirers," he added.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that her writings have enriched Odia literature. Her works will be remembered for all time to come.