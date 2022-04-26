STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dialysis unit starts functioning at Sambalpur DHH

A dialysis unit started functioning at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on Monday. 

Published: 26th April 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image of dialysis machines for representational purposes | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A dialysis unit started functioning at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on Monday. The facility is being run by private agency Rahi Care Dialysis Unit on public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The agency is entrusted with managing dialysis units at government hospitals in around 29 districts of the State. 

In-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Ashok Das said the dialysis unit is a 7-bed set-up. One bed has been designated for infectious patients like HIV+ and the rest will be used for general patients. The unit will be managed by six staffers engaged by the agency including a medical officer, technician, manager, attendant and two nurses. The facility will run for 12 hours a day from 8 am to 8 pm. At least 15 dialysis can be performed at the unit in a day.

The dialysis unit is currently operating from the old medicine ward room of the DHH’s main building. Official sources said the facility will be shifted to a five-storey building which is being constructed on the DHH premises.

Das said the dialysis unit will be a boon for patients depending solely on VIMSAR, Burla. While private facilities charge around Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 for each dialysis session, poor patients with chronic kidney ailments are unable to afford the treatment. “On the first day, three patients availed dialysis treatment. We hope more patients would visit the DHH for dialysis in the coming days,” he added.

Sources said the new dialysis facility will provide much-needed relief to inhabitants of several villages in Maneswar block including Jhankarpali and Dakra besides Rengali block which have a significant number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. These patients depended on private healthcare facilities for dialysis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CDMO DHH PPP
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp