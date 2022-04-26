Dialysis unit starts functioning at Sambalpur DHH

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A dialysis unit started functioning at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on Monday. The facility is being run by private agency Rahi Care Dialysis Unit on public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The agency is entrusted with managing dialysis units at government hospitals in around 29 districts of the State.

In-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Ashok Das said the dialysis unit is a 7-bed set-up. One bed has been designated for infectious patients like HIV+ and the rest will be used for general patients. The unit will be managed by six staffers engaged by the agency including a medical officer, technician, manager, attendant and two nurses. The facility will run for 12 hours a day from 8 am to 8 pm. At least 15 dialysis can be performed at the unit in a day.

The dialysis unit is currently operating from the old medicine ward room of the DHH’s main building. Official sources said the facility will be shifted to a five-storey building which is being constructed on the DHH premises.

Das said the dialysis unit will be a boon for patients depending solely on VIMSAR, Burla. While private facilities charge around Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 for each dialysis session, poor patients with chronic kidney ailments are unable to afford the treatment. “On the first day, three patients availed dialysis treatment. We hope more patients would visit the DHH for dialysis in the coming days,” he added.

Sources said the new dialysis facility will provide much-needed relief to inhabitants of several villages in Maneswar block including Jhankarpali and Dakra besides Rengali block which have a significant number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. These patients depended on private healthcare facilities for dialysis.