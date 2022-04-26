STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha state government to start second water treatment plant for Vyasanagar

The State government is planning to set up a second water treatment plant near Jajpur Road to meet the needs of Vyasanagar residents.

Water Treatment Plant, WTP

Image for representation (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The State government is planning to set up a second water treatment plant near Jajpur Road to meet the needs of Vyasanagar residents. An engineer of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), Jajpur Road said  Rs 70 crore will be spent on construction of the second water treatment plant which will have a capacity of 3o lakh litre. 

After completion, the plant will be able to provide potable water to more than one lakh population. Initial works on the project have already been started and the plant is expected to be completed by 2023. Currently, 9.5 lakh litre of potable water is being supplied to residents of Vyasanagar per day.

While the town is getting 7 lakh litre from the existing water treatment plant at Mundamal, the PHEO is supplying 2.5 lakh litre of potable water through boring system. Officially, the population of Vyasanagar town is around 50,000. Sources said the population of the town has grown manifold due to increase in industries in its vicinity and and commercial activities.

