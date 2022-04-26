STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha inaugurates state's first riverine jetty

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the State’s first riverine jetty in the port town of Paradip on Monday.

Published: 26th April 2022

Union Minister Sonowal (centre) on way to attend the riverine jetty | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the State’s first riverine jetty in the port town of Paradip on Monday. Sonowal said the jetty in Mahanadi river will give a boost to trade and commerce in Odisha. It will open new dimensions in the transport sector with the use of a multi-modal system. This will help boost the economy in multiple ways by lowering the load on roadways and railways besides using a lower emission mode of transportation.

“With help of Odisha government, Paradip Port Trust Authority (PPA) and all stakeholders, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) has started a revolution in the field of transportation in Odisha with development of pontoon and barge operation in Mahanadi river which is part of the National Waterways. The facility will serve as an alternative mode of transportation of goods from IFFCO, Paradip to various destinations,” the Union Minister said.

Notably, the jetty was conceptualised by Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL). The stevedoring firm had signed an MOU with PPA and IFFCO on February 25 last year for development and operation of the jetty that can accommodate vessels up to 2,200 DWT.

OSL MD Mahimananda Mishra said Odisha’s vast river network offers ample opportunities for trade and commerce. It would help ease congestion on roads and also reduce carbon footprint. Among others, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das, local MLA Sambit Routray and joint managing director of IFFCO Rakesh Kapur were present. Sonowal also inaugurated a container scanner in Paradip port and a sewerage treatment plant.

