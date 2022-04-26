STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to construct 52 model paddy purchase centres: Minister

The State government on Monday decided to construct model mandis (paddy purchase centres) in 12 major paddy procurement districts of the State.

Published: 26th April 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Food and supplies minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

Food and supplies minister Ranendra Pratap Swain (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government on Monday decided to construct model mandis (paddy purchase centres) in 12 major paddy procurement districts of the State. Reviewing the progress of construction of multi-purpose godowns for primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and large area multi-purpose societies (LAMPS) at a high-level meeting here, Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that 52 model mandis will be constructed in the first phase.

Major paddy procurement districts such as Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Koraput, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj will get priority. The proposed model mandis will have all basic facilities for farmers.

The Minister said that the State government has been constructing 128 multi-purpose godowns to meet the storage needs during procurement of paddy and other identified agricultural produce under minimum support price system. He said the regulated market committees (RMCs) are taking care of the cost of the godowns of PACS/LAMPs which have their own land. Two of the godowns will have storage space capacity of 50 tonnes each. The OSAM Board has developed a model design for the godown which will cost Rs 26 lakh each. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PACS LAMPS Paddy procurement RMC
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp