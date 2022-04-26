Woman in Odisha ends life three days after fiance’s murder

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed in Hansapur village within Chhatrapur police limits on Monday after a woman allegedly died by suicide at the same spot where her fiance was murdered three days back.

The woman consumed poison near the village temple in Hansapur, the place where her fiance Krushna Chandra Parida was brutally killed by unidentified miscreants on April 22 night. She was reportedly upset over the failure of police to nab Krushna’s killers. Her marriage with Krushna was scheduled to take place on May 13.

Sources said Krushna, a cement trader, used to visit the village temple every night after closing his shop to feed stray dogs. On April 22, he reached the temple as usual and fed the dogs. Krushna received a call from his fiancee and was talking to her over phone when he was attacked by a group of miscreants with sharp weapons.

Krushna sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. Though police picked up several persons for questioning in connection with Krushna’s murder, they failed to arrest the killers. Upset over police inaction, the woman went to the village temple on the day and reportedly consumed poison. She was immediately taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital but she succumbed during treatment.

As news of the woman’s death spread, villagers of Hansapur blocked the road connecting Chhatrapur demanding immediate arrest of Krushna’s killers. On being informed, Ganjam IIC Satya Ranjan Pradhan along with a police team reached the spot to pacify the irate villagers. However, the agitators allegedly pelted stones at them. While the IIC suffered injuries, two police vehicles were damaged in the attack.

The agitators also snatched mobile phones of local journalists who were covering the incident.

In the evening, Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy reached the protest site and held discussion with the villagers. He informed the agitators that prima facie, it appeared Krushna was murdered over business rivalry. Two persons have been detained in connection with the murder. Assuring the villagers of apprehending the killers soon, the SP requested them to lift the blockade. At around 9.30 pm, the protest was called off. Police said patrolling has been intensified in the area to prevent any further flare-up.