STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to undertake study on snakebite mitigation

Initially, the study will be conducted in Bhubaneswar and its periphery and later expanded across the State.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is all set to undertake a study on snakebite deaths in Odisha with an aim to find major causes of human-snake conflict and devise mitigation measures.The department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology will conduct the scientific study in collaboration with ‘Snake Helpline’, a registered organisation engaged in rescue and rehabilitation of snakes in the State. 

Initially, the study will be conducted in Bhubaneswar and its periphery and later expanded across the State. Around 400 families will be included in the study.“The study will focus on knowledge, attitude and practice of first aid, treatment and prevention of snakebite among the residents of houses from where a snake is rescued,” said additional professor of the department Dr Sudipta Ranjan Singh. 

Volunteers of ‘Snake Helpline’ have been trained by the department for the study. They will collect data from the members of families from where they get call for rescue of snakes.“The study will help analyse the level of awareness among study groups about appropriate first aid methods, prevailing taboos, healthcare seeking behaviour in cases of snakebite and preventive practice to reduce snake intrusion, breeding and bite in domestic premises,” said general secretary of Snake Helpline, Subhendu Mallik.

The WHO has declared snakebite as a neglected tropical disease. It is, however, a  major public health issue in Odisha with over 800 fatalities a year. Though definite treatment for snakebite is available, most of the people seek help from traditional healers and report late to hospitals leading to fatalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp