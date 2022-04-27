STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government introduces changes in Manoj Das International Award



By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has brought in a few changes in the norms for ‘Manoj Das International Award’ which was instituted in May last year in the memory of the renowned litterateur Manoj Das.In a release issued by the Chief Minister’s office, the changes have been brought in following feedback from writers.

While initially it was decided that the award will be given to writers from Odisha for their contribution towards enriching English literature, it has now been decided to present it to Indian writers. Similarly, the ‘Manoj Kishore Sahitya Pratibha Samman Award’ will be given to high school students who score the first three spots in story writing category.

Similarly, the State government will take over Das’ ancestral house in Shankhari village of Balasore district and set up a memorial Manoj-Manmath Memorial, named after Das and his historian brother Manmanth Nath Das.The ‘Manoj Das International Award’ was set up last year by the State government after discussions with his family members.

