STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmers in Odisha stare at uncertainty as barrage projects stand still 

It would help farmers of more than 120 villages under 22 panchayats within three blocks in Balasore and one block in Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

kharif crops

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The farmers of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts are staring at a difficult kharif season due to the inordinate delay in sanction of the two proposed barrage projects, Sono and Banktira targeted to irrigate more than 13,600 hectares land.

According to sources,  the Subarnarekha Irrigation division-cum-basin of Mayurbhanj had sent the estimation cost of the two projects to the state government for approval but not much headway has been made so far.  

The estimate of  Rs  966.62 crore for Sono and Rs  376.05 crore for Banktira was Subarnarekha Irrigation Project (SIP)-cum-basin was sent  to the Water Resources Department after surveying barrage base and pond area, canal alignment and ayacut and geo-technical investigation of barrage based area by Geological Survey of India.

Sono barrage proposed over river Sono in Budhabalanga basin near Puradihi village is expected to cater to at least 9,900 hectare (ha) of land across Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. It would benefit a lakh farmers of GB Nagar and Badasahi blocks of Mayurbhanj district and Remuna and Nilagiri blocks of Balasore district. 

Banktira,  a few kilometres from Amurtnala upper side in Remuna block of Balasore district would supply water from Budhabalanga river though pipeline to irrigate 3,700 hectares of land. It would help farmers of more than 120 villages under 22 panchayats within three blocks in Balasore and one block in Mayurbhanj district.

Chief Engineer of SIP Basin Taranisen Dhal  said the proposals have not been approved and the government has asked to reduce the estimation costs of both.Ten years after it was proposed, the Sono barrage project was put on priority by the Mayurbhanj district administration.  But the delay has resulted in over 400 per cent cost overrun from an initial estimate of Rs  216.73 crore to the revised Rs  966.62 crore at present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp