Odisha Rural Development society inks MoUs for enhancing SHGs’ skills

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) on Wednesday signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Bharat Masala, Bonne Terre Food and IIT, Kharagpur for enhancing the skill and marketing of the products of self help groups (SHGs), producer groups (PGs) and producer companies (PCs).

The MoUs were signed during the two-day workshop on marketing and skill organised by ORMAS under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) in Bhubaneswar.The first MoU was signed by CEO, ORMAS, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and Bharat Masala Private limited for procurement of 11 agro-horticultural products of SHGs, PGs and PCs facilitated by the government agency. The cost of the product will be fixed as per the price of NCDEX/MSP whichever is higher on the date of purchase.

The second was signed with Bonne Terre Food for procurement of honey, the third with IIT, Kharagpur for providing technological and machinery support to SHGs, PGs and PCs for quality products.While ‘ E-Utptadana, an online monitoring platform was launched, two booklets on Skilling of Rural Mason in Odisha and coffee table book on Sisir Saras-2021 were released on this occasion. Among others, Principal Secretary, PR & DW Department Ashok KK Meena and Special Secretary, Cooperation Department Sanjib Kumar Chadda were present.